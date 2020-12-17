Frontline workers in Memphis to receive Pfizer vaccine starting on Thursday

The Memphis VA Medical Hospital will be among the first to administer the vaccine starting Thurs. morning

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The first group of frontline workers in West Tennessee will begin receiving the Pfizer vaccination Thursday.

The Memphis VA Medical Center will be among the first to administer the vaccine around 9 a.m. Local 24 News will be there to capture the historic moment.

Tennessee as a state will receive 56,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A second shipment of the same number of doses is expected to arrive in three weeks.

The first doses of the vaccine will go to high-exposure healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and first responders.

In Shelby County, Registered Nurse Joleen Gonzalez will be one of the first frontline workers for Methodist Le Bonheur in Germantown to receive the vaccine.

I spoke to RN Joleen Gonzalez. She will be one of the first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine for Methodist Le Bonheur in Germantown. She's worked in the COVID-19 unit since March.



"I think that it will help me do a better job because I’m not going to be as scared." pic.twitter.com/rVrlNEpO4P — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) December 17, 2020

Gonzalez has worked in the COVID-19 unit there since March. She said the work has been exhausting and relentless. Receiving the vaccination will be a shot at hope.

“To know that there is something that can potentially protect me, I think that it will help me do a better job because I’m not going to be as scared and then I can take care of my patients better and not worry that I’m bringing it home to my family," Gonzalez said.

All other healthcare workers will receive it following the first vaccinations followed by people with high-risk pre-existing conditions.

In part two of the months long vaccination roll out, it will go to critical workers, people with moderate risk pre-existing conditions and people over the age of 65.

Then young adults, children and industry workers will receive it before everyone else.

“I hope that us getting it will make people feel safer when it is available for them so that more people will then also get it," Gonzalez said.