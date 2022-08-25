Memphis police still searching for woman last seen in Whitehaven in 2020

Tonja Conley was last seen in the 200 block of Spoonbill Drive on the night of July 2, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is still looking for a woman who they say went missing in July 2020.

According to police, Tonja Conley, 30, was last seen at 10:35 p.m. on July 2, 2020, in the 200 block of Spoonbill Drive.

Police said she hasn't returned or contacted anyone since she disappeared.

Conley is 5'4", weighs 121 pounds, and was last seen wearing green pants, a white tank top, and having her hair in long black braids.

Police said she could be driving a black 2018 Nissan Sentra or Versa.