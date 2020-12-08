Memphis tourism taking a big hit during what's normally one of the busiest times - Elvis Week

"Social distancing and hospitality are not compatible," says Kevin Kane, the head of Memphis Tourism.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is Elvis Week, normally one of the busiest tourism times of the year.

The trouble is the pandemic has resulted in nothing being normal this year.

Kevin Kane, the head of Memphis Tourism says, “Social distancing and hospitality are not compatible. There’s just no way. Our industry is built on crowds - whether it’s a sporting event, whether it’s a Memphis in May event, whatever it might be - a big convention, a conference, a meeting. There’s just no way.”

Rarely do you hear Kevin Kane worry about tourism. Last year, for example, was a record year for the city and county.

“We were about $3.8-billion on total tourism spending in Shelby County. In 2019 we welcomed more than 12-million visitors. That’s about a million plus a month? We are way down from those numbers.”

They are down by 60% over last year. Last year was a record year for tourism here.

Kane says there has been some improvement recently. And he hopes to get more people to drive here.

“We’re doing an advertising campaign right now of close to half a million dollars with ads playing within a 600-mile radius, where people can easily drive to the Memphis market. It has paid off for us.”

Now this is important. The Elvis Candlelight Vigil WILL be open to the public Saturday. Just remember to bring – oh, maybe a candle - and don’t forget your mask and your hand sanitizers. The Graceland gang will be enforcing social distancing as well.