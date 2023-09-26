Memphis renters outraged after promised meeting with apartment ownership gets shut down

Memphis Towers residents are experiencing rodent infestations, mold, and security issues, and had a list of demands they planned to present to Millennia Management.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday was supposed to be a major step forward for Memphis renters as residents at Memphis Towers were set to meet face-to-face with the property owner to voice their many concerns.

“It’s time for them to stop stepping on our necks,” said resident Joyce Warren. “They don’t pay us, we pay them.”

Members of the Memphis Towers Tenants Union and the Memphis Tenants Union were supposed to meet with the leadership of property owner Millennia Management. But they did not show up.

“(I’m) disappointed but not entirely surprised that they chose not to send the higher-ups from their headquarters in Cleveland to meet with us,” said Becky, who has lived at the apartment complex for roughly one year. “That was indicated to us to be a desire of theirs.”

The situation left local managers to speak for ownership, while other residents and the media watched over Zoom.

But as soon as they realized that members of the press were watching, they shut everything down.

“I asked what was wrong with the press being there.” Warren said. “They can hear us, why can’t they hear y'all? Because then they can be held accountable. They don’t want to be held accountable for the lies they told. They told too many.”

The tenants had a list of five demands: hire 24-7 security, start using key cards, make sure all emergency buzzers work, stop bullying tenants and be honest about promised renovations.

“I got mold in my apartment upstairs in my apartment, in my tub,” said Mary Godwin. “Mold is not dirt. It is not dust. Mold is mold. And they don’t want you all to see that.”

Becky said she was given a fabricated lease violation on the day she went with several of her comrades to deliver their demand letter regarding their security concerns to management.

“Because I'm totally blind, I have an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act to have notices like that emailed to me. They did not comply with that," Becky said.

Tenants said they plan on bringing this up again at the next Health Educational and Housing meeting next week.

“The fact that they stopped the meeting before they could really be held accountable in any kind of public way was an indication that they never intended to cooperate with us in the first place,” Becky said.