Slow Down Memphis | Expect to see more law enforcement on the roads

Mid-South law enforcement will be hitting the roads in force this weekend after a recent spike in deadly crashes.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slow Down Memphis. Mid-South law enforcement will be hitting the roads in force this weekend after a recent spike in deadly crashes.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office joined with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Friday to announce the increase in traffic enforcement across the area.

Memphis Police said there have been 31 deadly crashes in the city so far this year. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said in 2019 in Shelby County, there were 144 fatal crashes, and that number jumped to 229 in 2020, and then 230 in 221.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, most of the deaths were due to crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers, not wearing seatbelts, and crashes involving pedestrians.

Memphian Sumi Montgomery also spoke at the news conference Friday, telling her story of how her father, Idlewild Presbyterian Church senior pastor Steve Montgomery, was died in July 2020 after being struck by a car while he was bicycling. You can read her story HERE.

