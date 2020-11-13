Memphis VA Center hands out grab bags to veterans at new location

The Memphis VA Center said the outpouring of love and support for our veterans shouldn't only be for one day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although Veterans Day was Wednesday, the Memphis VA Center said the outpouring of love and support for our veterans shouldn't only be for one day.

Friday, the center held a grab bag drive-thru for veterans at its new location on Nonconnah boulevard.

The bags included swag and information about various vet center and VA programs like women's veteran healthcare, suicide prevention, and flu shots.