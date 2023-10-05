Here's how many people have voted early for the Memphis mayoral election so far

Early voting participation numbers in the Memphis mayoral election are up from both years 2019 and 2015.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — New information suggests there's a lot of interest in who will be the next mayor and who'll serve on city council in the city of Memphis.

Early voting in the Memphis city election kicked off on Friday Sept. 15, and thousands have already cast their votes.

On Friday, nearly 4,000 Memphis voters participated in early voting. Then, more than 1,500 voters took part in early voting on Saturday.

Combined, that's more than 5,000 voters in two days. These numbers are up from the last city election in 2019 when — two full days into early voting — 4,200 people cast ballots.

The recent numbers are even up slightly from the 2015 election when not quite 5,000 people voted early.

For the upcoming election, there are still a couple of chances to vote early. Early voting runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Polling locations are closed on Sundays. Find a list of polling locations and times HERE.

The last day to turn in absentee ballots is Sept. 28. Find the absentee form HERE.

ABC24 has been profiling candidates vying for the role of Memphis mayor, which can be found HERE. Memphis Libraries also has provided a Meet the Candidates guide HERE.

Six candidates set for the 2023 Memphis mayoral election took to the stage at Memphis Music Room on Monday, Sept. 11 to hash out what exactly is at stake for the future of the city based on who is chosen as it's next leader.

You can watch the highlights from “Your Voice, Your Vote: 2023 Mayoral Debate” on ABC24 HERE.