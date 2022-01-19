City of Memphis Warming Center opens Wednesday night

The warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center opens at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is opening a warming center for those in need as cold temperatures are once again in the forecast.

The centers are places where residents dealing with extremely low temperatures may escape after normal business hours for city government buildings.

The warming center at the Marion Hale Community Center opens at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and will stay open through 7:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022. The center is at 4791 Willow Road.

Due to COVID precautions, those looking to enter the center must take a COVID test and social distance. Masks are strongly encouraged for those inside the center.

For assistance regarding transportation, please contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at 901-297-1680.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations should also reach out to the Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Ave., the Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Ave., or call 901-529-4545 for additional shelters.