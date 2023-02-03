A Memphis woman has spent months searching for her car's title after dealership shutdowns

Tammy Walton says American Car Center never listed her car's title. She has gone from place to place trying to find it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphians, especially customers who just bought cars, are still dealing with the fallout after American Car Center ceased all business operations in February.

Since the shutdown, Tammy Walton has gone from place to place trying to figure out who has the title for her car. Driving around with expired tags, she’s afraid that the car will eventually get repossessed.

“Just tag my car so I can drive legally,” she said. “That’s all I want!”

Walton said it feels like she has been going around in circles for months just trying to get a license plate for her car. She said it was February 15, 2023, when she and her husband bought the 2015 Ford Escape from American Car Center.

“We got the paperwork, they said just bring the paperwork into the DMV, get your tags, everything will be fine,” Walton said. “And a week later, the bottom dropped.”

That bottom dropping out was American Car Center shutting down dealerships all over the Midsouth. As of September, she still doesn’t have a Tennessee tag.

“I go to the DMV to get the tags, they handed me a temp tag the first time and said, ‘We cannot renew this temp tag, that's the last one you're getting,’” Walton said. “I'm driving around on an expired tag from June.”

The issue is that first temp tag shows that Walton’s car did not have a title. The second one didn’t even list the information.

“I don't know how legally a dealership could sell a car with no title,” she said.

Walton said she’s gone everywhere looking for help, including Westlake Portfolio Management, which took over all American Car Center contracts.

“I have called everyone from the Attorney General, to the title office, to the Better Business Bureau, lawyers, you name it,” she said. “No one wants to listen to me.”

Walton said she’s been pulled over so many times, she’s afraid just driving her car.

“All I want is someone to help,” she said. “Someone to hear me and help.”