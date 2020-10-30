A daughter devastated by COVID-19 finds healing in headstone cleaning

Sheena Barnett has cleaned 150+ headstones at Elmwood Cemetery after losing her dad, job to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With every rinse, scrub and wipe, Sheena Barnett breathes new life into old headstones covered in moss and grime.

“I’ve cleaned some lately where the moss and algae is just on there so thick and it really takes a lot of scrubbing," Barnett said.

Each scrub reveals another engraved letter and date.

“Once I could see the names and the dates to just wonder about their lives, who they were," she said.

Barnett has long been a volunteer at Elmwood and interested in the cemetery's history but cleaning headstones is new for her. In recent months, she's cleaned more than 150 of them.

“This may be the only marker, only thing saying they lived so I don’t want to mess it up," she said. "This is really the last thing you can really do for your loved ones so I’m trying to preserve that love.”

Elmwood Cemetery Executive Director Kim Bearden said an estimated 80,000 people are buried on the grounds. More than 60,000 have head stones. She said the cemetery, with its small staff, relies on its volunteers, like Barnett, to help keep this final resting place looking as beautiful as when they were installed.

“It shows a level of love and care of the cemetery and the most important thing I think is for people to be remembered in some way," Bearden said. "When you read a stone, you see the story of a person’s life.

Sheena Barnett has cleaned 150+ headstones in recent months.



“Every time I cleaned some dirt off. I felt like my soul was being lifted.”



Her story on #GoodDayMemphis pic.twitter.com/ucDuLGqdtj — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) October 30, 2020

Each transformation done by Barnett takes a stone from indistinguishable to distinct. It reveals stories that are both inspiring and tragic.

“The day that I cleaned that family that they all died within days of each other from the yellow fever, that hit hard," Barnett recalls of one day where she slowly discovered a family burial site.

The reason Barnett has found herself cleaning headstones is as somber as some of the stories this cemetery could tell.

In May, Barnett said she lost her father to COVID-19. A week later she was also laid off from her job.

“It killed me," she said. "I was just devastated.”

Barnett remembers dealing with the two back-to-back traumas as a foggy time for her but she knew she had to find something meaningful to do.

Every tone she cleans is a moment of healing, scrubbing away the pain and revealing a new peace.

“It was very much a sense of peace and just I felt like my soul was being eased a little bit every time I cleaned some dirt off," Barnett said. "I felt like my soul was kind of being lifted."

She hopes with every brush and scrub, they feel like they are remembered.

"I hope they feel a little loved because that’s what I need them to feel and that’s what I hope they feel when I’m cleaning them," she said.

Spreading that love as if it was her own family member.

“I just think too that in one hundred years someone sees my dad’s grave or another loved one’s grave and says hey let me spiffy that up a little bit and then they'll know my dad's story," she said.