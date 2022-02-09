x
Police are searching for woman reportedly kidnapped while jogging in U of M area

Investigators said Eliza Fletcher was reportedly forced into an SUV about 4:30 a.m. Friday after a brief struggle in the area of Central Ave. and Zach Curlin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they said was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis.

Memphis Police are asking everyone to avoid the area of Central Ave. and Zach Curlin as they search for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher. Traffic in the area is down to one lane in both directions.

The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for Fletcher.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person approached her and forced her into an SUV. U of M police said in a safety alert to students and staff a man had approached her in the middle of Central Ave. and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

MPD said the suspect was in a mid-sized dark color SUV headed westbound on Central. They have issued a City Watch Alert for Fletcher.

The U of M police said Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave. 

Credit: Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police released this surveillance picture of Eliza Fletcher jogging early Friday morning in the University of Memphis area.

Fletcher is 5’6” tall and 137 pounds with light brown/blonde hair and green eyes. Her hair was in a bun and she was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. The University of Memphis Police can be reached at 901-678-4357 (HELP).

Credit: University of Memphis

