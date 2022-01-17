Woman killed when tree fell on car has been identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Investigators have identified a Memphis woman killed when a large tree fell on her car as she was driving Sunday.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 76-year-old Mary F. Sharp of Memphis.
Traffic investigators said they were called to the scene of a single-car accident about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Lowrance Road near Long Creek Road in southeast Shelby County.
When they got there, they found a large tree had fallen onto a passing car. They said Sharp died at the scene.