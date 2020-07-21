City Watch Alert canceled: missing 83-year-old found safe

Memphis Police announced she was safe just a short time after first issuing a City Watch Alert.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: She has been located safe.

------------------------------------

9:50 a.m. - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old Memphis woman.

Pearl Jackson was last seen just after midnight Tuesday morning walking away from her home in the 100 block of Strahorn. Investigators say she suffers from dementia.

Pearl Jackson is 5’3” tall and 120 pounds. She was wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored dress.