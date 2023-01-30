Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind

Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return.

MPD said her boyfriend told investigators she told him she left something at her job and walked away, leaving her purse and phone, but did not return.

Williams is 5'4" tall and 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black zip-up hoodie, black pants, and green and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.