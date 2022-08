Memphis Police said Cheryl Drewry was last seen at her home in the 3400 block of Bowen Ave. on Sept. 9, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis woman who has been missing since September 2021.

Memphis Police said Cheryl Drewry was last seen at her home in the 3400 block of Bowen Ave., near National St. just north of Summer Ave. on Sept. 9, 2021.

Investigators said Drewry has a learning disability. She is 49-years-old, 5’7” tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Cheryl Drewry may be located is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.