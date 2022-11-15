Memphis woman reported missing last week found dead

MPD said Shatiqua Palmer was reported missing Nov. 10, 2022, after she said she was going to meet a friend but did not return home. She was found dead the next day.

Friends and family of a Memphis woman who was reported missing last week.

Memphis Police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Shatiqua Palmer was found dead with no obvious signs of foul play.

MPD said Palmer was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after she said she was going to meet a friend but did not return home. Investigators said Palmer was found dead on Friday.

There's been speculation online claiming Palmer was last seen getting into a Lyft ride before she disappeared. MPD investigators has not confirmed whether that's true. They said the investigation is ongoing.

ABC24 also reached out to Lyft for a response.

We've made contact with the family and will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Have you seen Shatiqua Palmer?



