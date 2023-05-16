Can you smell what Memphis is cooking? Teams get ready for World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

All the fun kicks off Wednesday, and 150 teams from around the country and the world were finishing up load-in Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The smell of barbecue is getting ready to fill the air as pitmasters from around the world come to compete in Memphis at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

All the fun kicks off Wednesday, and 150 teams from around the country and the world were finishing up load-in Tuesday.

There are about 260 judges looking for perfect bite of barbeque this year.

But what has judges, teams, and fans most excited about being back at Tom Lee Park?

"This has been the home for the barbeque cooking teams for a long time, so we're excited to be back down again. And we're checking out the beautiful view and rolling Mississippi River. It's a great setting for BBQ cooking competition,” said Randy Blevins with Memphis in May.

ABC24 caught up with a pit crew out of Georgia called the Rescue Smokers, competing in the whole hog category. We asked them what they think it takes to be grand champion.

"Whoever wows them the most with their beauty, their sex appeal and their smile and their beautiful hog. That's who's gonna win,” said Robby Royal. “It's gonna be a heck of a competition, the toughest competition in the world, cooking for World Championship 2023 and we couldn't be more excited."