City of Memphis wants to hear from young adults through new survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What issues impact the young adults in Memphis? City officials want to know.
The city is holding a new public survey for young adults in the area, with a goal to help shape services and programs for them.
“Our young people are not a lost cause but, in fact our most precious asset,” Mayor Strickland said. “To ensure the next decade is one of promise and opportunity, we must reach out to those who are isolated or disconnected from opportunity. This Zencity survey of our youth will help us do that by amplifying their voice through reaching them on the apps and devices where they are spending their time.”
Those age 18 to 24 or a parent of a young adult are asked to complete the survey, found at https://elucd.typeform.com/MemphisYouth.
