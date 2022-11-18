Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs $16,000 to keep the music going

"This Monday our landlord is pretty much giving us ultimatum of getting our stuff and finding somewhere else to go, or making some type of significant payment."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Youth Arts Initiative needs help to keep the music going.

Founder and Executive Director Corey Travis told ABC24 what keeps their program going is having a place to come to. But they need $16,000 to stay there.

Travis said they don’t want to lose the space or move because it will disrupt everything they are doing, and their efforts to provide kids a brighter future.