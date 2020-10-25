Memphis youth pastor charged with attempted statutory rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis youth pastor has been charged with attempted statutory rape.
According to court documents, Jeremy Thompson, 33, who was a youth pastor at New Life Memphis in Hickory Hill, was indicted by a grand jury September 10.
In a letter posted by the church to its Facebook page, church leaders said, in part, “We have been made aware of the indictment of Jeremy Thompson. As the pastors of New Lide of Memphis, we are empathic to all parties involved in this matter. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not speak on the matter at hand.”
His bond arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.