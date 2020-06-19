Memphis Zoo adds eco- friendly trams to fleet

The new trams are also smaller in size, taking up less room on pathways.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Friday it is adding several electric trams to its vehicle fleet.

“Not only will these trams help reduce our carbon footprint, they will help cut down on our overall operating costs. We pride ourselves on our green initiatives and these new trams will help continue the Zoo’s goal of being more environmentally friendly,” said Jim Dean, CEO and President of Memphis Zoo.

According to a zoo spokesperson, the trams are ADA compliant and have luggage racks to store wheelchairs and strollers. The new trams are also smaller in size and will take up less room on zoo pathways, making it safer for guests who are walking nearby.