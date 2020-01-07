Memphis Zoo announces new after-hours “Zoovie Night”

"Land Before Time" will be shown Friday, July 17, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo is excited to announce a new after-hours event Zoovie Night.

Zoovie night will be held Friday, July 17 with the classic children’s movie Land Before Time. To keep with the theme, guests will also have access to our Dinosaur exhibit.

To adhere to social distancing recommendations, capacity will be limited to 250 people.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at memphiszoo.org. Tickets will be $10 per person.

A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. No coolers will be allowed inside the zoo.

The zoo encourages families to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at 8 p.m.

Zoovie Night will take place in the grove near Teton Trek.

For admission, follow signs to Wolf Gate.