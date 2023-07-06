Memphis Zoo announces name voting contest for Sumatran tiger cubs

The Memphis Zoo announced the twin cubs were brother and sister on June 30, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Memphis Zoo announced a poll with three name options for their new Sumatran tiger cubs.

The Memphis Zoo announced their new twin tiger cubs were a boy and girl on June 30, 2023, and now they are holding a poll to choose their names.

Zookeepers have decided on three Indonesian names:

Aceh and Meila

Hati and Khazanah

Nakal and Suci

The zoo is asking voters to make the final selection.

Those interested can vote here, but the zoo has asked people to only vote one time. Voting will close Saturday, July 8, at 12 p.m.