Memphis Zoo cancels Zoo Rendezvous for this year

The Memphis Zoo announced Monday morning that Zoo Rendezvous is canceled for 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is canceling this year’s Zoo Rendezvous, the zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser, due to COVID-19 concerns.

They have set the date for next year’s fundraiser as September 11, 2021.

The following was released Monday morning:

“The Memphis Zoo has made the difficult decision to cancel Zoo Rendezvous 2020. This would have been our 37th consecutive Zoo Rendezvous. As our largest single night fundraiser, it has always been one of the most anticipated social events of the fall.

Several key factors played a major role in our decision to cancel this event including restaurateurs who have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zoo’s two-month closure occurred during the start of our busy season. Our attendance fluctuates throughout the year and the loss of our spring season will have substantial financial impacts through the end of the year.

As always, we would like to thank our longtime local restaurant partners, sponsors, and event attendees for their continued support. We encourage everyone to support the bar and restaurant community during these unprecedented times.