Memphis Zoo curator turns a promising puppy into a potential assistance dog

North is being trained at the Memphis Zoo to eventually join the Southwest Region of Canine Companions in Orlando.

North just arrived at the Memphis Zoo as a one-year old golden retriever with lots of early training from the Canine Companions for Independence (Canine Companions) puppy raising program at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility. But now he needs more training and socialization to shape him into a trustworthy and expertly trained assistance dog. Once North is turned back into the Southeast Region of Canine Companions in Orlando for additional professional training, Memphis Zoo animal curator Courtney Janney will have taught him 30 commands, provided basic obedience instruction along with importation socialization opportunities at the zoo.

Wearing his special yellow cape proudly, North will be seen around the Memphis Zoo until November. As a volunteer puppy raiser for Canine Companions, Janney must take North to many places, allowing him to socialize with strangers, walk amid crowds and traffic, and otherwise become familiar with the world around him. North’s presence at the zoo will also help to acclimate zoo animals to the presence of working assistance dogs and will help increase accessibility for guests with disabilities with assistance dogs.