Memphis Zoo Lights display is its biggest yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is ready to hit the switch for its biggest event of the year; Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights opens for the season Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Nick Harmeier, Chief Marketing Officer for the Memphis Zoo, said this year's display is their biggest yet. The event usually boasts more than one million lights. Harmeier said this year they surpassed it by a lot.

"We have a ton of lights this year," Harmeier said. "Many more lights than we've ever had this year. We stopped counting it's that many."

Guests will still get to experience a snow fall walking through the entrance but they will notice it's been completely redone. The lights now match its Egyptian theme with Santa setting sail on a ship and a huge pyramid light display.

This year, Harmeier said the zoo took the photo opportunities to the next level for families.

"We have so many picturesque moments throughout it," he said. "In the past, the light tunnel has always been extremely popular but now we have more than a dozen other photo opportunities that you can take."

While the lights are the main attraction, the zoo puts on a number of activities special to the event. Zoo Lights features a Magic Mr. Nick illusion show, visits from Santa, hot cocoa booths, s'mores, and a free tram to ride through the zoo taking in the lights.

People can also enjoy an ice skating rink and Ferris wheel.

Each night of Zoo Lights the capacity is limited to 4,000 people. Harmeier warns nights will sell out so it's best to buy tickets in advance.