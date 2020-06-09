Memphis Zoo shares memories of African elephant who died Friday

Visitors may pay their respects by leaving cards and flowers at the elephant statute on the zoo’s front plaza.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their beloved elephants.

Tyranza, or Ty as she was called, died Friday after her health declined. At age 56, Ty was the oldest African elephant in North America.

She came to the Memphis Zoo in 1977 and was the motherly leader for the whole herd.

“It was such an honor to have her here. I mean she spanned generations of visitors here at the zoo and some people some without even knowing it have been seeing the same elephant for 44 years and literally generations of people have grown up with Ty the elephant,” said Matt Thompson, Chief Zoological Officer.