Memphis Zoo temporarily closes due to COVID-19

No date has been set for a reopening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They don’t carry super duper pooper scoopers at the Memphis Zoo.

You’d need heavy equipment to remove that stuff.

But it’s apart of the Zoo life that will continue, without customer.

The Memphis Zoo is closing its doors temporarily due to COVID-19.

Nick Harmeier of the Memphis Zoo spoke with Local 24 News expressing the following statement:

“It’s going to be tough on us. But we are a great city we have a lot of loyal fans. We still feel comfortable. But we hope we can get those (Covid) numbers down and do our part and we can reopen. But we want to do it safely.”

The Zoo was closed for about three months this past spring, their busiest months Harmeier says.

Late December, early January, is another busy time.

“We are a staple of this city,” he says. "We’ve been here since 1906. We’ve been through a pandemic before, and we want to be able to continue to be here.”

Zoo lights , which was scheduled to end on Sunday, January 3rd, has also been shut down.

Harmeier says those of you who already purchased tickets for the lights, will be getting an e-mail. “It’s going to give you three options,” he says. “You can get a full refund. You can donate to the zoo with the money, or you can use it to help pay for a Zoo membership.”

It costs $16,000 a day to take care of the animals.