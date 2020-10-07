Memphis Zoo to bring day camp experience to children virtually

Memphis Zoo will partner with The WNET Group on Camp TV, premiering nationwide on public television beginning July 13.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced a content partnership with The WNET Group’s Camp TV, a new one-hour public television series that brings the day camp experience to children nationwide weekdays beginning Monday, July 13 on WKNO at 11 a.m.

Providing ideas for fun activities to kids who can’t go to camp this summer, Camp TV is hosted by a head counselor played by Zachary Noah Piser, a Broadway performer (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Wicked”) who guides campers as they learn through play.

“During this challenging time, we hope we’re able to bring kids some of the magic, learning and fun of summer camp through Camp TV,” said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group.

“Public media stations have stepped forward to fill gaps in creative ways to help children learning at home during the pandemic,” said Pat Harrison, president, and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. “CPB is proud to support this public media effort, which brings the camp experience to children sheltering at home, while also helping to prevent a ‘summer slide’ in student learning.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our content on even more national platforms. We hope viewers enjoy watching and learning about the Memphis Zoo and its amazing animals in the comfort of their home,” said Memphis Zoo Education Director Christina Dembiec.

Head counselor Zach kicks off each episode with a welcome song and announces the day’s theme: silly hat day, camping day, rhyme day, silly sock day, backwards day and more. Zach then guides campers through a variety of activities exploring nature, math, science, the arts, movement, storytelling, writing and more. For example, kids will learn about surface tension while making bouncing bubbles and discover shapes while creating a flying origami star. They will learn how to do magic tricks, turn sneakers into tap shoes, create an oboe from a straw and make guacamole. They will meet all kinds of animals, from a playful bearcat to chickens who like classical music. Every episode also includes a storytelling segment that features a different book of the day.