Memphis Zoo welcomes new addition to African giraffe herd

This addition brings the Memphis Zoo herd up to seven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has announced a new addition to its reticulated giraffe herd and his name is a nod to one of Memphis’ beloved athletes.

Parents Niklas and Angela Kate welcomed a baby boy on November 10th. To celebrate Ja Morant winning NBA Rookie of the year, Memphis Zoo will name the calf Ja Raffe.

This addition brings the Memphis Zoo herd up to seven.

This birth is also exciting because it will be the first time the calf’s sister, 18- month-old Ally, will be meeting a new baby.

If you see the Ja Raffe on exhibit, he will most likely be resting or you will see him coming and going from the barn. The calf’s birth is part of a Species Survival Plan. Species Survival Plans manage the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.

Reticulated giraffes are some of the most majestic animals in Africa. Giraffe are the tallest land animal reaching heights of 14 to 18 feet. With their long necks, intricate patterns, and graceful movements, they are impressive creatures of the savannah.