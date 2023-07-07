Memphis Zoo welcomes new 'tundra' wolf pups

Though there is no set schedule released for when the wolves will be visible to the public, the Zoo said they are periodically exploring their new exhibit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has something to howl about — four baby wolves have just arrived from Montana.

The Zoo released a statement that said they "jumped at the chance to share a young dynamic wolf pack with Memphis again." Specifically, the wolves are all "tundra wolves," which are a species of gray wolf.

The sibling wolves were all born on April 25 and, according to the Zoo, are currently spending their days playing with one another, sleeping and growing in the Teton Trek.

The young female pup has been named "Dottie," in honor of the long-time Zoo supporter Dorothy Kirsch. The boy wolves are still yet to be named because the Zoo is giving their staff a chance to "learn more about their personalities."

The Zoo said it will not be uncommon to see keepers with the wolf pups even as they transition to the exhibit. As wolves grow, their care evolves to protected contact in which keepers only interact with the wolves through a barrier, the Zoo said.