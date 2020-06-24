Local attorneys to come together for march against racism

Memphis bar associations will hold a march to recognize racism in the legal system and community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local lawyers are coming together Wednesday morning for a 'Bar Unity March' to recognize the injustices in the justice system.

The march begins at 201 Poplar at 8:46 a.m., a time that symbolizes the amount of time the officer held his knee to George Floyd's neck.

The event will begin with speakers followed by a 8 minute 46 second moment of silence before the group marches down Washington Street around the courthouse.

The march was organized by the Ben F Jones Chapter, Memphis Bar Association and the Association for Women Attorneys.

The purpose of the event is to recognize that racism must be addressed in the legal community and legal system.

Quinton E. Thompson is the Vice-President of the Ben F Jones Chapter, a bar association for Black lawyers. He said their association is made up of around 100 members.

Thompson said black attorneys make up a small number of attorneys nationwide. A recent report by the American Bar Association reports just under 5% of all lawyers are Black.

“I think the legal profession in general has an issue and needs to do a better job of attracting and allowing minorities, especially African-Americans, to enter the legal profession," Thompson said.

Racial inequity is also evident on the other side of the law. According to the ACLU, black people are incarcerated five times the rate of white people.

“We wanted to do a unity march and to try and focus on ways that we can improve the legal profession," Thompson said. "It’s clear that systemic racism and discrimination hits people in variety of facets of life.”