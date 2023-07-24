Two men indicted, charged in 2022 Fayette County double murder

In 2022, Somerville police investigated a fiery car crash and found two people dead with gunshot wounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, two men have been indicted and arrested for a double murder that took place last year in Fayette County.

On June 24, 2022, TBI agents and the Somerville Police Department investigated a fiery car crash into a house on South Somerville Street. After the fires were put out, two people, Darius Springfield and Nakita Anderson, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside of the car.

During the investigation, Kentavious Taylor and Brandon Auston were identified as the people responsible for the shootings.

On Monday July 24, 2023, a Fayette County Grand Jury indicted both Taylor and Auston on two counts of first-degree murder, vandalism and felony reckless endangerment.