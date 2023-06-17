Methodist holds ribbon-cutting for renovated breast care center located in Midtown

The new center is located at 1801 Union Avenue in Midtown and is expected to include services for mammogram screenings, ultrasounds and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Methodist hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly renovated breast cancer and diagnostic center.

The new center is located at 1801 Union Avenue in Midtown and is expected to include services for mammogram screenings, ultrasounds and much more.

For the first time, the center will also include clinical areas for breast surgeons so that patients can receive comprehensive care all in one location.

Dr. Lloyd Geddes is the Director of Methodist Cancer Institute.

"The fact that we have a comprehensive cancer center here in Midtown — it allows us to address a lot of the disparities, as it pertains to early diagnosis, in the Memphis area," Dr. Geddes said. "Patients know that this can be a safe spot for them. We emphasize being able to talk to patients; get them enrolled, let them know that theirs a community to take care of them."

Cancer is reportedly currently the second-leading cause of death in Shelby County and DeSoto County.