Methodist Le Bonheur said no one was injured, and the hospital remained fully operational. The lockdown has since been lifted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist South Hospital was placed on lockdown Thursday, Oct. 27 around 4:30 a.m. after an armed party was located on the property.

Memphis Police Officers responded to the incident.

