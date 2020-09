The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a destructive house fire that happened overnight Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 2:00 a.m. in 4900 block of Clearbrook Cove near the corner of Outland and Cromwell.

Authorities say the fire burned for almost an hour and did more than $1,000 dollars in damage to the house.

