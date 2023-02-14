MFD investigating Memphis restaurant fire as arson

Memphis Police Department said the fire happened at 3:25 a.m. Thankfully, no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating what they said was arson which caused a restaurant fire on American Way Tuesday morning.

The busy South Memphis road was blocked for hours as MFD and Memphis Police worked to investigate a fire at Taste Addicts restaurant.

MFD said the fire happened Tuesday at 3:25 a.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, which MFD said was caused by an incendiary device, but the blaze caused $300,000 in damage to the restaurant, and $100,000 in damage to the contents inside.

This suspected arson is just one week after MFD said an arsonist set fire to three tax prep offices in Memphis.