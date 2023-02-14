MFD investigating Memphis restaurant fire as arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating what they said was arson which caused a restaurant fire on American Way Tuesday morning.
The busy South Memphis road was blocked for hours as MFD and Memphis Police worked to investigate a fire at Taste Addicts restaurant.
MFD said the fire happened Tuesday at 3:25 a.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, which MFD said was caused by an incendiary device, but the blaze caused $300,000 in damage to the restaurant, and $100,000 in damage to the contents inside.
This suspected arson is just one week after MFD said an arsonist set fire to three tax prep offices in Memphis.
MFD said those with information about the suspected arson should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017.