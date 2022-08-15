Three adults injured in partial ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8; school dismissing early

We are told three adults are non-critical, and no children were injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a partial ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis, near Walker Ave. and Cummings St.

MFD said it happened just before noon Monday in the library of the school. One adult was in the library at the time. The adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Two other adults - not in the library at the time - were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

We are told no children were injured.

The school has been evacuated and MFD is working to inspect the buildings.

We don't yet know what led to the collapse.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools issued the following statement:

"Cummings K-8 will dismiss early today due to a maintenance issue. No students were injured. Student pick-up will be from Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave. Students will be provided lunch. We will share more details as they come available."

MSCS deputy superintendent Dr. John Barker said it was the drop-down ceiling which collapsed in the library.

Barker said he is working with fellow deputy superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw to figure out where to send students to school Tuesday, and that parents should be assured that all other schools are safe.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.