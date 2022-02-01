MFD responds to chemical incident at Blues City Brewery

10 people were injured, one in critical condition, after a hazardous material incident at the brewery Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to what they are calling a hazardous material incident Tuesday at the Blues City Brewery in Parkway Village.

10 people suffered injuries due to respiratory distress from inhaling harmful chemicals, the fire department said. One is in critical condition.

MFD responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and had the material contained about an hour later.

No damage to the brewery or surrounding areas were reported.

MFD responded to a Hazmat Incident earlier this morning @ Blues City Brewery. pic.twitter.com/WcqGNwf8Pm — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 2, 2022