x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MFD responds to chemical incident at Blues City Brewery

10 people were injured, one in critical condition, after a hazardous material incident at the brewery Tuesday.
Credit: Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to what they are calling a hazardous material incident Tuesday at the Blues City Brewery in Parkway Village. 

10 people suffered injuries due to respiratory distress from inhaling harmful chemicals, the fire department said. One is in critical condition. 

MFD responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and had the material contained about an hour later. 

No damage to the brewery or surrounding areas were reported. 

The origin and cause of this incident are still under investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

One Memphis driver's recap of this morning's shooting on I-240 that had traffic at a standstill