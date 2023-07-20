Memphis Fire Department to hold 'Sea of Red' to honor MFD veteran killed in arson fire

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman was killed in a South Memphis house fire on Tuesday, July 18.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Sunday, July 23, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) will honor Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman with a Sea of Red.

The procession will start at 8:15 p.m. at the Mid-South Coliseum and end at Fire Station #10, according to MFD.

MFD said lineup will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fire and law enforcement vehicles will enter off Southern Ave, according to MFD.

MFD said the route will be as follows: Early Maxwell going north, west on Tiger Lane, right on East Parkway, left on Central going west to Lamar, right on Lamar going west, left going south on South Third, right on South Parkway and west on South Third to 148 S. Parkway.

The Memphis Fire Department is asking those who plan to show their support by standing along the route to "do so appropriately and safely."