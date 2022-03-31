MHEA high school stand-out headed to Murray State

Justin Morgan helped his team to two national titles, now he's headed to play for Murray State.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One local national champion is set to become a Murray State Racer much like one very important player here in Memphis.

Justin Morgan finished his senior year the way any basketball player would hope to, with two national titles.

“The coach told us before the game that you control what happens in this game. You can control the tears if they’re sad tears, or joyful tears and being able to look back on what you’ve done,” said Morgan.

Morgan helped wheel his team at MHEA to back-to-back national titles.

At 6'6" averaging more than 20 points a game, head coach Preston Butts said he’s always seen Morgan’s potential.

However, being home-schooled presented problems for Morgan when being recruited.

“I mean it wasn’t until January of my junior year that the first coach called me and was talking to me,” said Morgan.

That one call eventually turned into ten. Morgan was on Memphis’ and Houston’s radar before deciding to go with Murray State.

“Murray State has hit the lottery in my mind. The kid is a stud,” said Butts.

However, this week, Murray announced Matt McMahon, who originally recruited Morgan, would be replaced by former Murray State head coach Steve Prohm.

As any player would, Morgan had his questions, but he was reassured by Murray State coaches and another credible source.

“He actually dm’d me one time on Instagram and it was a shocker. It was awesome, a bunch of my friends were freaking out it’s really cool to go to the same school that Ja Morant went to,” said Morgan.

Much like Morant, Morgan has flown under the radar while continuing to work on his game.

“He just kept at it day after day, week after week, game after game, and now he’s reaping the benefits of that effort and work,” said Butts.