Mia Madison, executive director of Memphis Tilth, dies in car crash

According to Memphis Police, the leader of the Memphis urban farming group was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car crash Sunday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mia Madison, the executive director of the Memphis non-profit urban farming group Memphis Tilth, died Sunday after a single-car crash, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a single-car crash near Millbranch Road and I-55. A male driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition, while the passenger, Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Mia Madison's work with Memphis Tilth

Madison joined Memphis Tilth in 2019 as their executive director, and led the organization, which focuses on sustainable urban farming, to partner with the Chelsea Avenue Farmer's Market, starting a garden there in 2020.

According to their website, Memphis Tilth is a mission-driven organization created to cultivate collective action for an economically sustainable, socially equitable, and environmentally sound local food system.

In March, ABC24 spoke with Madison about Memphis Tilth, and how they provided alternative, local, healthy food options in the urban center of Memphis amid widespread Family Dollar closings due to a rat infestation in their West Memphis distribution center, which has since been closed.

“With all the supply chain disruption, we feel that it’s important that people understand the importance of local food by growing your own food, by supporting local farmers,” Madison said at the time. "It’s a way in which you can ensure food security within the community."

Madison had seen communities with limited to no healthy food sources.

“If there’s no access through a specific distribution chain, it is required of community members to kind of pull together to create that access,” said Madison. "What that means is growing your own food, supporting your local farmers, figuring out how to get that food from farm to table."

A native of Memphis, Madison was a Memphis Area Master Gardener and Master Farm Manager through the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Extension.

Words cannot describe our feelings of loss in the face of this unimaginable tragedy. It has been our privilege to work alongside this magnificent being. We ask for grace during this hard time. Posted by Memphis Tilth on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Memphis Tilth provided the following statement on the death of Mia Madison on their website:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our fearless leader Mia Madison.

For the past 4 years, Mia has been the driving force behind Memphis Tilth, but more than that, she was a friend, mentor, and pillar in the community.

Mia cared deeply for the city of Memphis, the people, and the local food system. Her commitment and contributions are unmatched, and she will truly be missed.

While we cannot replace such a beautiful soul, we will keep her legacy of stewardship alive and well.

Unfortunately, we cannot provide any details around the circumstances of her death nor do we have information regarding the funeral arrangements at this time.

The board of directors expects to make further announcements regarding the organization's succession plan and opportunities to support the family and staff in the coming days.