MICAH to lay out reform ideas to combat racial inequality in Memphis

Event by interfaith coalition in response to George Floyd death, other recent acts of police brutality.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, a crowd will gather in downtown Memphis in front of City County buildings, demanding changes in four areas: police accountability, criminal justice reform, addressing systemic inequity and corporate responsibility.

The Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope - or MICAH - will present a ‘Justice and Equity’ charter.

The event began at 08:46 a.m., where participants will pay tribute to the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that a former Minneapolis Police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died last month.

MICAH’s charter will ask for better local law enforcement accountability after use of force on duty, increased funding for K-12 education and more focus on small business and home loans in minority communities.