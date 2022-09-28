Michael Jai White and wife Gillian White promote movie at Malco Powerhouse

The actors debuted their martial arts film, Take Back at the Malco theatre downtown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, attended the showing of their movie, Take Back. The movie is based on true events, and tells the story of sex trafficking, with Mickey Rourke as the main antagonist. Michael stars as a husband and teacher, and Gillian plays his wife and a lawyer who shares a dark past with Rourke's character.

"It's a serious situation that so many people need to be aware of. I know they focus on women and young girls, but it's boys too, and that's what's so scary. People have to be aware. They have to protect themselves," said Gillian White.

Following the movie, the married couple answered questions from the audience about the making of the movie, and their knowledge in martial arts, and also took pictures with fans.

If you're not familiar with White, he was the lead in the 1997 film Spawn, and was the first African American to play a comic book role, and he starred as Marcus in Tyler Perry's films, Why did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married, Too?

He is also a martial artist, and is skilled in nine different styles of the craft, and spoke briefly about his new martial arts studio that will be coming to Memphis.