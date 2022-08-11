Mid-South Area Job Fair to be held in Southaven

The 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) with the Governor's Job Fair Network of Mississippi will host the 2022 Mid-South Area Job fair at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MDES said people are often hired on spot, so attendees need to be prepared for interviews.

Mississippi's Governor Tate Reeves said, "The Governor's Job Fair Network in your part of the state will bring together local businesses and the community's skilled workforce to help businesses grow and positively impact Mississippi's economic vitality."

Reeves said the job fair will allow Mississippians to find employment close to home.

There will not be a printer on site, so MDES said attendees should bring several resumes.