Mid-South church damaged by fire

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A West Tennessee church was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

The fire started around midnight at the River of Life Church in Munford in Tipton County.

Multiple fire departments from the surrounding area assisted the Munford Fire Department, including Atoka, Brighton, Gilt Edge, Covington and Tipton County.

According to the Atoka Fire Department, the cold weather made fighting the fire a challence with frozen hydrants and water freezing on the ground causing firefighters to slip and slide around.