Mid-South church hosts silent march in honor of George Floyd

MARION, Arkansas — A Mid-South church hosted a silent protest march Sunday in honor of George Floyd and many others killed by police officers across the United States.

The Marion Church of God In Christ in Marion, Arkansas, had a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Sunday morning, that lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The time was in honor of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds a police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck, which ultimately contributed to his death.