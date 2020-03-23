Mid-South church takes Sunday service to their parking lot, while others live-stream

Many people said no matter what's going on in the nation, they wanted to honor God.

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — Sunday, a lot of church services were livestreamed but one Mid-South church decided to have a praise and worship service in their parking lot.

Members of the First Baptist Church in West Memphis, Arkansas, parked and listened to their pastor through the radios in the lot.

"I don't want us to take a sabbatical or quarantine from Jesus, so I was showing my support for our church and our church family that we still want to worship together and praise the name of Jesus together," said member Shannon Holt of First Baptist Church in West Memphis.

Member Kristen Akers says it’s all about the message, "It's faith over fear and that's what we are spreading today, it's faith over fear."