16 deaths confirmed across the Mid-South after damaging storms

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi and lives were lost across these three different states.

After tornadoes made their through much of the Mid-South on Friday night, damage was done to homes; schools and hospitals and lives were lost across three different states as a result of the storms.

Several tornadoes were visually confirmed by trained spotters.

The region was under a rare level 5 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The area has not been under a severe weather risk this high since 2011. Strong storms continued to move throughout the Mid-South into the early morning hours of April 1.

Five people have died in the state of Arkansas after Little Rock, Wynne, and other towns were hit by the storms, which involved at least two confirmed tornadoes. Four of these were confirmed in Wynne, according to Cross County Coroner, Eli Long.

28 people were injured in the storms and taken to CrossRidge Hospital in Wynne, ABC News confirmed with the hospital's associate administrator Brian Mattes.

One person is confirmed to have died in Covington, Tennessee, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office. Meanwhile, Memphis police said two children and an adult died in the Brookhaven area, where trees fell onto houses.

Tipton County Schools has also confirmed significant damage to Crestview Elementary and Middle Schools as well as the Tipton County Hospital. Twenty-eight people were injured and sent to local hospitals, according to the Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Sheriff Beasley also released a list of roads still currently closed after the storms including:

Stacey Lane at Anthony

Hazel Grove at Turkey Scratch

Melanie at Beaver Road.

All of Junior Drive subdivision



McDow Lane

Locust Bluff Road

Seven people are confirmed to be dead after storms damaged McNairy County, Tennessee, according to the McNairy County Sheriff's Office.

First Baptist Church Bethel Springs, 143 Jackson Street, Bethel Springs, will be serving meals to those who are in need and to first responders in McNairy County, according to the McNairy County EMA.

McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

"Please keep all responders in your prayers as response continues and we move into recovery from this disaster," a statement from the McNairy County EMA read.

The county EMA also urged the public to be safe when traveling in the county as trees are still down in some areas.

Similarly, the public in Mississippi were asked to avoid the areas around Baldwin Road South and Boggan Lane by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department as Entergy and first responders worked in that area.

The Adamsville Police Department in McNairy County urged community members to reach out to them "to help our neighbors in this time of need." They also encouraged specific streets and neighborhoods in needs to post in the comments section of their Facebook post.