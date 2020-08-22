Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reported 219 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Shelby County is now 26,030 with 359 related deaths.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, August 22. Note: There are two new deaths for today’s report date; the remainder are spread between late June and today.



Further updates available at https://t.co/a0OCu6iLjp pic.twitter.com/3j5xdeRBU9 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 22, 2020

In Shelby County 241,197 have been tested for COVID-19. 22,430 have recovered.

Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 140,844 total COVID-19 cases and 1,549 deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for TN is 140,844 as of August 21, 2020 including 1,549 deaths, 6,255 hospitalizations and 102,686 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.32%.] For additional data, including the weekly long-term care facility report: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/e9H3dbKn6K — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 21, 2020

1,978,409 have been tested across the state. 6,255 have been hospitalized, 102,686 have recovered.

In Mississippi, health officials reported 945 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths in the state.

Today MSDH is reporting 945 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 23 deaths, and 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 77,268, with 2,237 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/o5H40NgmF8 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 22, 2020

Long-term care facilities report 172 new cases.

Since March, the state's COVID-19 cases total 77,268 with 2,237 deaths.

DeSoto County reports 4,185 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,584 active cases, a total of 55,652 confirmed cases and 663 deaths in the state.

49,135 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report a total of 1,554 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk