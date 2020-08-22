Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
LIVE UPDATES
The Shelby County Health Department reported 219 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Shelby County is now 26,030 with 359 related deaths.
In Shelby County 241,197 have been tested for COVID-19. 22,430 have recovered.
Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 140,844 total COVID-19 cases and 1,549 deaths.
1,978,409 have been tested across the state. 6,255 have been hospitalized, 102,686 have recovered.
In Mississippi, health officials reported 945 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilities report 172 new cases.
Since March, the state's COVID-19 cases total 77,268 with 2,237 deaths.
DeSoto County reports 4,185 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,584 active cases, a total of 55,652 confirmed cases and 663 deaths in the state.
49,135 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.
Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report a total of 1,554 COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.